Drake Bell details 'brutal' abuse from Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck

Drake Bell detailed the extensive sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck for the first time.

In Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary, the Drake and Josh alum was revealed as the victim of Peck’s consistent physical abuse which led to his arrest on 11 charges in 2003.

Bell met Peck for the first time at the beginning of Season 2 of The Amanda Show. He, alongside other child stars, stayed at Brian’s Los Angeles home to stay closer to the studio in case an audition came up.

The former child star revealed that Peck was trusted by all the parents and they continued to give him benefit of doubt despite his vocal association with serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

The iCarly star’s father was the first to notice Peck’s touchy-feely behaviour with his son, however, upon raising concern, he was shunted as a homophobic.

Drake revealed that the abuse began during one night at Brian’s L.A. home after which it “became this secret” between the two as the latter “figured out how to convince my mom and everyone around to, anytime I would have an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house and it just got worse and worse and worse and worse.”

“The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it,” the father of one shared.

His last straw was when Peck tried to cast himself as the dad on Drake & Josh, prompting an explosion from Bell, who told his mother everything on the phone.

The investigation shortly kicked off and Peck was arrested on 11 charges of child abuse. In May 2004, the former dialogue coach plead no contest to charges of engaging in a lewd act with a minor aged 14 or 15 to or*l copulation with a minor under 16.

Drake revealed he resorted to drugs and alcohol to escape the trauma he had experienced.