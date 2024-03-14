King Charles ‘buckles up’ amid royal family row

King Charles undergoes cancer treatment, which has led to his absence from public engagements

Despite facing a significant health crisis and the controversy surrounding his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, King Charles remained committed to fulfilling his royal duties.

Notably, he overlooked his brother, Prince Andrew, for a prestigious honour and instead chose to favour Prince Edward over him.

The Duke of Edinburgh was appointed to the Order of the Thistle to mark his 60th birthday on Sunday.

The Order of the Thistle is the highest honour in Scotland and comprises of 16 knights or ladies and the monarch as Sovereign of the Order.

The Duke of York was stripped of his military titles and patronages in 2022 amid accusations of sexual abuse.

He also stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family in late 2019 following a disastrous interview on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew is also no longer able to use the style “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

Prince Edward was awarded the role instead of his brother joining other members of the Royal Family in the order including Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Anne.

A statement by the palace on social media read: "On the occasion of The Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday tomorrow, His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint His Royal Highness to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle."

Just one day after his appointment, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.



Days before the duke’s birthday, Sophie made an emotional tribute to her husband during a royal event.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family is grappling with consecutive challenges, including the King's ongoing cancer treatment, which has led to his absence from public engagements, along with the recent scandal involving manipulated photos of Kate Middleton.



She recently landed in hot water after allegedly editing a photo with her kids, posted on social media to mark the UK’s Mother’s Day.