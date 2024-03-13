Cardi B lightens fans mood with hilarious video: Watch

Cardi B recently had a dentistry accident, but she took it lightly as she shared a hilarious new video on TikTok.



In the video, the rapper can be seen posing next to a swimming pool with a beautiful view.

The video has an overlay text that reads "Wait till the end for a surprise...". At the end of the video, Cardi B reveals her gap grin, which is sure to make you laugh!

The video then cuts to Cardi B getting her hair done as the Grammy-winning rapper flashes a smile and asks, “How you doing mother*******?”, showing off her missing veneer and inspiring followers to wonder what might have happened.

The rapper subsequently revealed on her Instagram broadcast channels, “Why one of the veneers came out chewing on a hard a** bagel ?-_-”, humouring her fans.

Soon after the hilarious revelation, fans flooded the comment section with their thought and wrote, “She's so unserious. I love her”.

Another fan inquired, “Was the bagel worth it”.

Whereas a third user expressed, “HAHAHA this is why I love you”.

It's noteworthy that Cardi B released this video the day after shocking her fans by showing up to Madonna's Celebration World Tour show in Los Angeles.

The Queen of Pop welcomed the 31-year-old rapper to the stage as she sang her 1990 hit song Vogue live.