Meghan Markle could help Princess Kate to deal with photo scandal

Meghan Markle has been advised to come forward and publicly defend Princess Kate amid the growing controversy about her 'edited' photo.



In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick urged the Duchess of Sussex to 'speak loud' for her ailing sister-in-law against the online criticism.

The former working royal, who is vocal about cyberbullying, could guide Catherine as she is more familiar with the 'negative press.'

Ryan said, "If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defence of Kate."

The expert believes the mother-of-two "could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes."

For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

Interestingly, it was Kate's first picture following her abdominal surgery and rising conspiracies about her health condition.

However, soon after the picture went viral online, AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared photo.

Amid the growing confusion, Princess Kate issued an apology on March 11, saying, "I do occasionally experiment with editing."