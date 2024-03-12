Jennifer Aniston 'totally' ready to date Bradley Cooper?

Jennifer Aniston, according to recent news, has expressed her interest in Bradley Cooper, her co-star in the movie He's Just Not That Into You.



She stated that she would "totally date" him if he was not already in a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The two actors were in the spotlight during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they exchanged subtle glances on stage, sparking media attention.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed, “Jen has always had a thing for Bradley. When she’s around him, there’s no denying it,” adding, “They have chemistry.”

The two were already connected after their 2009 romantic comedy. Cooper, however, dispelled the rumours by saying that Aniston and he were simply friends.

“It’s the kind of touch you give somebody to indicate familiarity,” a body language expert, Patti Wood, said of Aniston and Cooper’s chemistry during the award show.

“They know each other well, and they’re comfortable with intimate touch,” she added. “He appreciates how good Jen looks, and she’s bringing him in closer.”

The insider claimed that Aniston would "totally date" Cooper, who is presently seeing Hadid, despite the possibility that Cooper would not be interested in dating the Hollywood beauty.

Hadid and Cooper have been dating since October of last year, and according to the insider, Hadid "isn't interested in sharing her man with anyone," thus she has no intentions of breaking up with him.

“Gigi doesn’t know Jen, but she’s heard enough,” the tipster claimed, adding that while the supermodel would never tell Cooper who to be friends with, “she’d rather he and Jen didn’t hang out.”