Justin Timberlake displays strong bond with Jessica Biel at Vanity Fair’s Oscars

File Footage

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel display strength as they attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars on March 10 .



In the photo shared via OK! magazine, the couple could be seen wearing to the nines to visit Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.

The singer reportedly donned a classic black suit and bow tie, while his wife was seen in a royal blue gown that featured long sleeves and a floor-length cape detail.

The outing came one month after the singer was slammed by ex Britney Spears

Earlier OK! reported that Justin landed into trouble after Britney disclosed in her memoir that the singer motivated her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his child during their early 2000s romance.

Three months after Britney’s book debut in October 2023, she apologised to Justin and others on social media for sharing their personal stories.

“I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people, I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” said the Crossroads actress.

Britney stated, “Also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard?”

Meanwhile, Justin hit out at Britney for her apology, saying, “I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely nobody!”

Later, Britney shared her reaction to Justin’s comment.

“Someone told me someone was talking bad about me on the streets! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time? I’m not sorry !!!” she wrote.