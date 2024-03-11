Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Robert Downey Jr. past drug addiction

Robert Downey Jr. didn't seem too amused by Jimmy Kimmel's jabs at his expense during the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

While hosting the event, Kimmel took a dig at the Marvel star's past struggles with addiction.

“This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career… well, one of the highest points,” quipped the late-night talkshow host, met with muted laughter from the visibly uncomfortable audience.

As the camera cut to Downey Jr. to capture his reaction, he smiled and tapped his nose.

“Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you just made?” Kimmel asked.

The Oscar nominee – who went on to win Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer – gestured Kimmel to “keep moving.”

As the cameras lingered on him, he also mimicked the motion of rolling camera, reiterating that he would like to move past the bit.

Eventually, Kimmel picked up on Downey Jr.'s disapproval and swiftly shifted to praising the actor. "Look at this guy, he's so handsome, so talented," Kimmel said, lauding Downey Jr. for his achievements.

But though he was being a good sport about it initially, things quickly got awkward for the Ironman star as Kimmel made another lewd joke, at which Downey Jr. looked taken aback.

However, Downey Jr. still managed to play it off by shrugging his shoulders and wearing an animated expression on his face.

RDJ was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded 357-caliber Magnum.