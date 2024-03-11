Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Barbenheimer’ at the Oscars: ‘Incredible movies’

Dwayne Johnson also presented an award with Bad Bunny at the 2024 Oscars

Dwayne Johnson is all about that Barbenheimer craze.

During a red Carpet interview with E! News at the 2024 Oscars, The Rock sang praises for arguably the the dual box-office sensations, Greta Gertwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“I thought there were some incredible movies obviously that came out. I loved the Oppenheimer-Barbie combination that came out. I think it turned our business upside down,” he declared to host Laverne Cox.

“I think what those guys were able to do, particularly Barbie – I love Barbie,” Jonhson exclaimed.

The Jumanji star also gushed over Oppenheimer, calling it a “very inspired movie.”

“Plus, I know Cillian (Murphy), and Emily (Blunt) is one of my best friends, so super excited for everybody tonight,” he said.

Cillian Murphy played the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, for which a won an Oscar for Best Actor later in the night, while Emily Blunt played his wife Kitty.

The Orange is the New Black alum then considered how incredible it was that Oppenheimer performed so well after the SAG-AFTRA strikes impeded its promotion, which Johnson concurred.

“I mean, think about that for a second. We were on strike, couldn’t promote it. And then that movie makes a billion dollars,” he said.

“I thought Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma did a perfect, brilliant job,” Johnson concluded.

Oppenheimer went on to win seven Oscars after being nominated in 13 categories, while Barbie took home one Oscar for Best song.