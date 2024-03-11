Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' reacts to Princess Kate's photo scandal

Meghan Markle's alleged 'mouthpiece' and British journalist Omid Scobie seemingly took a dig at Princess Kate's recent photo scandal.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the writer of the controversial book Endgame advised the Princess of Wales to hire a good communication team.

He wrote, "Wonder what it would be like if they had a good comms team."

As Omid shared his take over Catherine's photo crisis, one social media user wrote, "It seems [Prince] William is the head of the Comms team these days."

"Comms team needs to be fired," another fan chimed in.

For the unversed, an official photo of the Princess of Wales smiling with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has been released on March 10.

Interestingly, it was Kate's first picture following her abdominal surgery and rising conspiracies about her health condition.

However, AP issued a 'Kill Notification' due to suspected 'manipulation' upon closer examination of the shared photo.

Amid the growing confusion, Princess Kate issued an apology today, March 11, saying, "I do occasionally experiment with editing."

She wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."