Jimmy Kimmel gets criticism for calling Hailey Bieber 'heavily botoxed'

File footage

Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash for calling Hailey Bieber "heavily botoxed" and a "gluten sensitive nepo baby" during his opening monologue at the 2024 Oscars.



The host who joked about everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to U.S. Senator Katie Britt, has found himself in scrutiny for not sparing the model at the award show.

He explicitly name-dropped the Rhode founder noting: "Heavily botoxed Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas."

The shoe fit right in to Kimmel's description as Hailey launched her own smoothie at Erehwon and is also the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter to call out Kimmel for his distasteful commentary.

One fan commented: "The hailey bieber hate is so forced and tired at this point."

Another person tweeted during the show, "Leave this woman alone."

A third noted: "He was obviously talking about the ‘hailey bieber smoothie’ and wasn’t being shady, but this was so [badly] worded and unfunny."

Prior to the 2024 Oscars, Kimmel revealed to CNN that "he’d like to step on some people’s toes," admitting that "it’s not easy" being a host.

He said: "It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others. God help you, if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night."