Watch Lupita Nyong'o cozy up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars 2024 red carpet

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn share spotlight with 'A Quiet Place: Day One.'

Lupita Nyong'o radiates elegance at Oscars 2024 alongside co-star Joseph Quinn after romantic retreat with new flame Joshua Jackson.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner stunned on the red carpet in a powder blue gown adorned with jewels and feathers, accentuating her toned physique.

Posing with her A Quiet Place: Day One co-star, Quinn cut a dapper figure in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

The recently unveiled romantic duo Lupita and Joshua, whose exclusivity and commitment were exclusively disclosed by DailyMail, were spotted sharing tender kisses during a getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Their affectionate display served as a tacit confirmation of their burgeoning relationship, notably highlighted during a public display of affection-filled celebration commemorating the Oscar winner's 41st birthday.

Amidst the glitz of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements in cinema for 2023.

Leading the nominations were the highly anticipated films Barbie and Oppenheimer, both vying for top honors.