Mel B recalls Simon Cowell ‘banned’ her former husband on AGT: Deets inside

Mel B reveals Simon Cowell protected her from her former abusive husband at workplace

Mel B has recently praised Simon Cowell for his prompt response on the set of America’s Got Talent.



During the panel discussion held in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the charity Women’s Aid, the Spice Girls star alleged that her former boss and fellow AGT judge Cowell banned her then-husband from the set, as she “acted nervous” when he was there.

“Work was my safest place that I could ever be because I knew that he couldn't get to me at work, because Simon Cowell banned him from being on set because he realised when my then-husband was around, I acted nervous or wouldn't be my authentic self,” she recalled.

Mel B revealed she would frequently stay on set for an hour or two after filming AGT had finished, as she “did not want to go home”.

The musician reportedly filed for divorce from her former husband, film producer Stephen Belafonte, in March 2017 after abuse allegations, which he reportedly denied.

As an anti-domestic abuse campaigner, Mel B shared, “Before, it was like ‘all right Scary’, now I get women coming up to me literally in tears telling me their story when I'm in Aldi or Sainsbury's.”

“It's not really the conversation that you want to be having but I'm so glad that I'm experiencing that and I can talk about it,” stated the musician.

Meanwhile, Mel B also requested HR department to learn the signs of domestic abuse so they can help their employees.

Elaborating on why women never reported this matter, the music artist added, “I would never have thought to report anything that happened in my 10-year marriage, because number one, I didn't have any proof because I never went to the doctor, I covered up all my bruises.”