Brooke Shields reacts to Meghan Markle's story: 'I played prostitute'

During the SXSW event in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Brooke Shields offered a response to Meghan Markle's anecdote about her activism at 11 years old.

Markle recounted a childhood experience where she challenged a sexist TV ad for dishwashing liquid, leading to its alteration.

Following Markle's story, Shields remarked, "This is one of the ways we differ.

When I was 11, I was playing a prostitute. I wished I had known you when I was 11."

On International Women's Day, Meghan, alongside Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, Errin Haines, and Nancy Wang Yuen, participated in a panel discussion titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.



Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, delivered a compelling keynote panel discussion at SXSW, added just in time for Women’s Day, addressing the detrimental effects of social media on women.

During the panel she emphasized, "Even if it’s making dollars, it doesn’t make sense."

The Duchess of Sussex, reflected on the toxicity pervasive in social media platforms.

And acknowledged the prevalence of negativity online and shared her approach to handling it by maintaining a distance.

Particularly during her pregnancies with Archie and Lily, Markle revealed experiencing an onslaught of disparaging comments, expressing bewilderment at the "catty and cruel" nature of online discourse.

Markle further lamented the phenomenon of women perpetuating hate towards their fellow women.



