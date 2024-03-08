SZA reveals unconventional plans for parenthood with best friend

Singer SZA admitted that her musical career helped her break free from her 'codependent' relationship



SZA wants to start a family one day, but she’s not taking the traditional route.

During her appearance on the SHE MD podcast, the 34-year-old singer revealed that she asked her best friend to adopt and "raise a child" with her.



“Well, I asked my best friend if she would do it with me. She said, 'no,'” SZA told hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, explaining that they probably have “too much on o[their] plates right now.”

However, the Kill Bill songstress didn’t take no for an answer, admitting, “But I’m going to try to sweeten her up."

She continued, “She’s my bestie, but she’s also the smartest person, so it’s like even if we didn’t end up raising a child together like through a management lens, I’m going to force her to co-parent with me as my fake co-parent.”

The four-time Grammy winner is notoriously private about her relationships.

However, she opened up about her previous relationship of 11 years with her former fiancé while speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe last December, admitting that music was her road to independence.

“[I] really only did music to prove a point. When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé, because he was paying for everything. My food, my clothes, where I lived – and he was eight years my senior, so I was so codependent," she said.

