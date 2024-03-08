Mindy Kaling helms pro-basketball Netflix series with star-studded cast

The casts of Mindy Kaling's new pro-basketball comedy series on Netflix now include Max Greenfield, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.



Kate Hudson is the main character of Kaling's most recent project, which has no title as of yet. Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Roberto Sanchez are among the other previously revealed cast members.

The series’ official logline reads, “When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her sceptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Lan Levy, who is described as “a good-natured paediatrician and Isla’s encouraging fiancé” in the official character description, will be portrayed by Greenfield.

Dyson Gibbs, who Isla promoted from the D-league, is portrayed by Agada as "an eager and naive rookie who just wants to prove himself."

Last but not least, DiLiegro portrays Badrag Knauss, an Eastern European Waves player. "Although massive in stature and at times quite blunt, Badrag often surprises the team with his thoughtfulness," is how his character description puts him.

David Stassen is the showrunner, while James Ponsoldt directed the first two episodes of the series. Executive producers David Stassen, Ike Barinholtz, and Kaling are the authors.

Hudson, Linda Rambis, Jeanie Buss, and Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment are additional executive producers. Producer Jordan Rambis works in. Warner Bros. Television and Kaling International are the series' producers.