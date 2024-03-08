Meghan Markle angers Britons with her new plans

Meghan Markle asked tblasted for her

Meghan Markle, who is said to be setting her eyes in the UK, has sparked reactions from Britons with her future plan amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health worries.

A royal expert lambasted the Duchess of Sussex for her plan to 'improve her image here in the UK' with British PR guru, urging Meghan to stop 'trying to win us back over.'

'They slammed Britain quite spectacularly in that interview. They were honest about it. And everyone's got freedom of speech and and that's exactly what they did. But people remember that. And the British are stubborn,' said royal expert Pandora Forsyth.

'We're known for being quite stubborn. I'm not sure how this will help them, but at least they are trying to win us back over, it'll be interesting to see what happens next,' said Frosyth while speaking to GB News.

Ellie Costello, GB News host, said: "I think people definitely forgive Harry, but I don't think they would forgive Meghan Markle."

On the other hand, the former Suits star has also received massive backlash after she announce her new podcast.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, have since done various interviews slamming the royal family and the UK.



Now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents may want to return to the country as Meghan has reportedly hired a UK-based PR executive to help with her image in Britain.

There are also claims that Meghan has begun to see things from Harry's eyes as her all attempts and stunts to win Americans have backfired.