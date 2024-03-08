Jennie drops soothing track 'Slow Motion' with Matt Champion: Watch

Blackpink's Jennie released her latest collaboration single Slow Motion with Matt Champion

BLACKPINK’s Jennie officially dropped her highly-anticipated collaboration track, Slow Motion with Matt Champion on Friday, March 8.

The simplistic music video showcased an eye blinking against the light and dark against the backdrop of soft music.

Their sweet love duet garnered global appreciation, serving as a treat with heartwarming lyrics and spectacular vocals.

Fans went gaga over her performance in the recent track, leaving internet abuzz with the K-pop idol’s praises.

A fan, absolutely in love with the Blackpink member’s vocals, commented: "NEVER SEEN A MAIN RAPPER BEING THIS MUCH FINE IN VOCALS SURPASSING THE EXISTING MAIN AND LEAD POSITIONS."

Another user gushed, "Jennie is really a versatile artist , she can rap so well , she can sing , she can dance, she can act , she can play instruments, she designs glasses/clothes/cars...etc , she's a lyricist and a composer , she's an entertainer."

Previously, the South Korean rapper launched her own label, ODD Atelier, embarking on a journey of her own.

Following the launch, Jennie offered an insight into her plans of releasing a full-length solo album in the year 2024.

She revealed: "I'm making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie's."