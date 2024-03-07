Madonna recalls fighting against death after waking up from coma

Madonna was sent into a coma to cope with her near-death health scare

Madonna opened up about undergoing near-death experience during her recent show of The Celebration Tour.

The 65-year-old singer introduced her doctor, Dr. David Agus and more of her medical team present in the audience as she spoke about the bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU last July.

Noting it was “pretty scary,” the Material Girl singer explained she was not prepared to die just yet, hence, “when i woke up [from medically induced coma], the first word I said was ‘No’,” according to the singer.

“I’m pretty sure that God was saying to me, ‘Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No. No. No!” she continued.

Madonna went on to shout out Dr. Agus for putting up with “so many entertaining phone calls from me,” who instructed her to “go out in the sun" in response to all her queries.

“And I hate the sun, but I did it anyways, and it was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun.”

“I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult, and I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again and when I would have my energy back. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. And that was my lesson to let go.”

She concluded with a thanks to “everyone who’s here that took care of me and listened to all of my endless complaining and need for predictions that I could not have. You are patient and you are kind, and you still are. You still help me take care of everybody I know that’s sick. Thank you so much, wherever you are.”

Madonna also credited her children, who “really helped me pull through, because they worked so hard and… I didn’t want to let them down.”