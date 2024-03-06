Kristen Stewart addresses controversial photo shoot: 'Really happy with it'

Recently, Kristen Stewart spoke candidly about the reasons for the contentious photo shoot in February, during which she faced accusations of "forcing" diverse opinions on gender and sexual orientation.



The Twilight actress discussed her motivation for the shoot and acknowledged that it was "fun" when she appeared at the premiere of her most recent thriller romance, Love Lies Bleeding.

She mentioned, “I just felt like it was fun, I just wanted to make pictures that I would have taped to my ceiling as a teenager”.

During the Berlin Film Festival press conference, the actress had already addressed the criticism aimed at her Rolling Stone shoot, saying, “The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “So I’m really happy with it.”

She went on to describe her experience and added, “It’s crazy that there aren’t more pictures like that. It wasn't that big of a deal. So I loved the opportunity."

Notably, the actress from Snow White and the Huntsman has been connected to screenwriter Dylan Meyer since the summer of 2019. Two years later, in November 2021, she became engaged to him.