Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan radiate siblings goals in new pictures

Sara Ali Khan delighted fans as she shared beautiful pictures with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan from the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held from March 1, to March 3, 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujrat.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 28-year-old actress shared a post, featuring a carousel of pictures, exuding siblings bond with brother, Ibrahim.
The post kicks off with a picture of actress with Ibrahim, where they both could be seen posing for the camera, while Sara holds her brother’s hand as they both flashed wide smiles.
Another picture depicted Sara leaning her head to Ibrahim’s shoulder, while they both looked at the camera.
Ibrahim adorned a blue sherwani paired with white pajamas, while Sara wore a beautiful pink traditional dress.
She kept her hair tied in a braid, with a minimal makeup look and green jewelry.
In the lengthy caption, the Love Aaj Kal actress thanked the designers of her dress and her grand mother Sharmila Tagore, noting, “Thank you Badi Amma for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border. Everyone knows she’s the epitome of grace and royalty- everyone always adored her."
"Thank you @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 for recreating this style, adding your sparkle and giving it order And thank you @______iak______ for just being the most regally handsome brother in @raghavendra.rathore and posing with your sister who behaves like a recorder."
Sara concluded, "And of course @rohanshrestha @adrianjacobsofficial @aasifahmedofficial a heartfelt special thanks is totally in order."
