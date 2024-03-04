Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles with 'golden girl' Alia Bhatt: PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan shines bright in new pictures from Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding events

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled with the “golden girl”, Alia Bhatt in new photos from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event, held in Jamnagar, Gujrat from March 1, to March 3, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 43-year-old actress shared a post, featuring a carousel of pictures from the event, including one with Alia Bhatt.

In the picture both actresses looked stunning in their beautiful traditional golden outfits as they posed together.

Other pictures depicted solo shoots of Kareena, styling her look with decent look



The Jab We Met actress captioned the post, "Golden Girl(s).”

As soon as the actress shared the post, fans flooded in the comment section to express love and admiration to the actresses’ bond.

One fan wrote, "Lovely!! Love the bond between you and Alia," while the other penned, “My favs in one frame.”

A third one commented, “Aloo x bebo My favourite kinda content,” “Pudding,” filmmaker Karan Johar wrote.

Moreover, Kareena also shared that the new song, Naina of her highly anticipated film Crew, will be releasing tomorrow on March 5, 2024.

She wrote in the caption, “Attention all passengers ❗the hottest track of the year is almost HERE #NainaSong, out tomorrow! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29.”



Crew starring Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will be released on March 9, 2024.