Deepika Padukone exudes traditional charm at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding

Deepika Padukone radiates classic charm for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Deepika Padukone delighted fans with some stunning shots of herself from the pre-wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, which was also attended by many B-town and international big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and many others.

The festivities occurred from March 1, 2024 to March 3, 2024 in Jamanagar, Gujrat.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Jawan actress shared a post, featuring the pictures of herself, in which she wore a stunning red gharchola bandhani saree for the pre-wedding event for Anant-Radhika Merchant.

Showcasing traditional look, Deepika matched the saree with a cap-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate hand embroidery and small bead details along the edge, while the high neckline added sophistication to the blouse.



The Pathaan actress finished off her look by putting her hair up in a sleek bun, backcombing it for volume, with some strands tucked in for added flair later on.

As soon as the actress shared the post, many fans and her husband, Ranveer Singh took to the comment section to shower love for Deepika.

One fan wrote, "This looks is everything," while the other commented, "Love the classic Look.. Saree moment."