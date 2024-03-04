Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan groove over 'Veer Zara' song at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy dancing at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, danced to the song Main Yahaan Hoon from Veer Zaara at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In an Instagram video shared by paparazzi account, Shah Rukh could be seen enjoying with Gauri at the star-studded Ambani gathering, showcasing their dance moves together at the event, which took place on Sunday evening.

Udit Narayan's voice could be heard singing the song while the couple danced as the audience cheered and applauded their performance.



The 48-year-old actor was also joined by his youngest son AbRam Khan.



In another video, the Pathaan actor could be seen arriving at the party with Gauri and AbRam as he held his son's hand as they entered.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday greeted Shah Rukh, while Gauri was welcomed by his manager Pooja Dadlani.



Fore the event, the Jawan star wore a cream kurta, pajama, and shoes, while Gauri opted for a dark blue and silver outfit.

Moreover, AbRam Khan looked adorable in a black kurta and pyjama.



The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place from March 1, till March 3, 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujrat.