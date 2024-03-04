Amitabh Bachchan applauds Anant, Radhika's 'never seen before' pre-wedding bash

Amitabh Bachchan had 'extraordinary experience' at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Amitabh Bachchan, who traveled to Jamnagar, revealed that attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, was an extraordinary experience.

After returning to Mumbai from the event, the 81-year-old actor shared his thoughts on his Tumblr blog, in which he praised the Ambanis for organizing a beautiful "maha arati" ceremony, creating "a truly divine atmosphere."



Talking about missing the usual Sunday tradition of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, which the actor barely misses, Amitabh noted, "The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now."

The Badla actor then talked about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, as well as Vantara.

He wrote, “It has to be said the experience was one never seen before... not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the Vantara animal relief facility. Goodness me, what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific set up for the animals that get maltreated, to be brought here at this farm and nurtured out of habitation."

"This is an experience only seeing can be believed.. and no more details for the joy and ecstacy of the experience shall be driven away. But see you all must. And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantras and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts... simply incredible..,” Amitabh added.



On Sunday, the Goodbye star was accompanied by Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan at the Ambani festivities and now they all returned to Mumbai together.