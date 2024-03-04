Shah Rukh, Salman Khan groove to Akon's 'Chammak Challo'

File Footage

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced to Akon's hit song Chammak Challo at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravagant event.



The Ambanis and Merchants made it to the headlines as they lavishly celebrated their beloved children's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujrat.

From internationally well-known figures to Bollywood A-listers, the videos and photos from the star-studded three-day festivities are all over the internet.

During the concluding ceremony on Sunday, globally renowned singers Akon and Sukhbir set the stage on fire with their performance on the film Ra.One's hit song.

However, the Khans' of B-town made their skit extra special by grooving to the beats of Akon's song.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh could be seen wearing an all-black attire. On the other hand, Salman donned a red leather jacket over a black tee.

Notably, on the first of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities, Hollywood singer Rihanna mesmerised the guests with her magical performance.

From Pour It Up to Diamonds, Rihanna made the people dance to the beats of her hit tracks at an event titled 'Evening in Everland' on March 1.

Several Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were spotted enjoying the lavish events of Ambanis.