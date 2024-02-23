Jennifer Love Hewitt rings in to 45th with Taylor Swift’s song

Jennifer Love Hewitt brings out her inner Swiftie on her 45th birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt has recently ring in to her 45th year with Taylor Swift’s song, Bejeweled.



On Wednesday, the actress posted a clip on her Instagram Story where she recorded herself bobbing her head and dancing while singing Swift’s lyrics.

In the caption, Hewitt wrote over a video, “Birthday dance! And bejeweled pajamas! Let’s make 45 shimmer.”

Later, the Heartbreakers actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude alongside a selfie.

“Today, I am 45,” she began.

Hewitt continued, “I love my kids. Husband. Brother. My best friend. All my family. My magical friends. Coworkers. And all who have allowed me to do my dream job since I was 10 years old.”

She pointed out, “I love horoscopes, manifesting, prayers, affirmations and the universe. Ice cream/soft serve, coffee and anything holidays related is my joy. Kindness, love, empathy, and making magic for others is my vibe.”

I am flawed, sometimes hard on myself and a total work in progress. I have so much I want to do and I plan on making it all happen,” remarked The Client List actress.



Hewitt mentioned, “I cry a lot but I also feel a lot and I’m grateful for that. Today has felt better than maybe I even deserve. It has been simple, fun and so abundant in little ways that truly mean so much to me.”

“I am truly ready to crush 45 and so happy for all the great memories this year will make. Thank you for being here and I send love to all,” added the actress.