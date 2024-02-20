Joe Alwyn resurfaces as Taylor Swift prepares for ‘revenge’ album

Joe Alwyn broke his social media hiatus as his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift announced breakup album, the Tortured Poets Department, earlier in February.

The Conservations with Friends actor took to his Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of photos.

The post included several black and white photos, a self-portrait and a screenshot from the UK version of The Office where Ricky Gervais says, “Different drinks for different needs.”

It was then followed by a candid photo with Succession’s Brian Cox. In the end, there was a sweet photo of Alwyn as a child.

Alwyn’s last Instagram post was made in September 2023.

The rare social media update came amid Swift unveiling her forthcoming album, which Swifties have concluded to be a savage nod to their six-year-long relationship.

They believe that the title is a reference to Alwyn’s group chat with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think,” Alwyn said during a December 2022 Actors on Actors interview with Variety. “It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group.”

The Anti-Hero singer recently reflected on her relationship with Alwyn during her Melbourne Eras Tour show, in which she hinted being “lonely” despite dating the Harriet actor.

Read More: Taylor Swift talks being in ‘delusion’ while dating ex Joe Alwyn

Fans also believe that Swift will be spilling some insights in her upcoming ‘revenge’ album.

Swift, 34, split from Alwyn in the spring of 2023 after six years together. The musician has since moved on to NFL athlete, Travis Kelce.