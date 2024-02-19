Rare appearance: Harry Styles spotted at football game

Harry Styles spotted at Luton Town vs. Manchester United Game

Harry Styles surely seems to love a football game.



A rare, and for fans a fortunate one, public appearance was made by the usually private 30-year-old artist on Sunday during a match between Manchester United and Luton Town F.C. at Kenilworth Road in Northern London.

Styles, a singer and former member of One Direction, showed his support from the stands after NBC Sports Soccer posted a video of him entering the venue on Sunday afternoon.

He was spotted next to Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig.

In his first public appearance since turning 30 on February 1st, the star of Don't Worry Darling wore a cotton button-up shirt underneath a knit jumper.

It was about forty degrees Fahrenheit inside the football stadium, as he also wore a heavy coat to remain warm.

Photographs from the match capture the Sunflower crooner becoming immersed in the thrilling match between the two U.K. teams, laughing with the spectators, chatting with Koenig, and covering his mouth.

Ultimately, Manchester emerged victorious in the Premier League encounter, defeating Luton 2-1. Styles, a native of Cheshire in Northwest England, has expressed interest in Manchester United's "Class of 92," which includes players like David Beckham, although he did not appear to wear team colours for the match.