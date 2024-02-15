Usher reminisces about relationship with ex Chilli: I ‘wasn’t enough’

Usher revealed that he actually proposed to Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas before they broke up in 2004

Usher recently got married to his long-time partner and the mother of his two children Jennifer Goicoechea in a surprise Vegas wedding. However, he’s gotten down on his knee before with someone else.

In this week’s People Magazine cover story, the King of R&B took a walk down lover’s lane to reflect on his highly-publicised relationship with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas – seven years his senior – in the early 2000s.

“I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up,” he admitted.

As for the reason behind their breakup, Chilli previously told the outlet that Usher “knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn’t.”

Now, the OMG hitmaker echoed those sentiments, saying, “I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me.” However, he noted that “She didn’t believe I was actually in love with her as much as I was.”

When they finally broke up in 2004, Usher noted that they were “cool with each other,” but he had to be “careful with that.”

He elaborated, “I really did love that girl, and I was like, I don’t want to play with you. Like, ‘I can’t give you what I gave you. I did everything that I thought you would’ve wanted me to do, but I guess my good wasn’t great enough.'”