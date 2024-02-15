Action, dementia, redemption: ‘Knox Goes Away’ trailer is must-see noir

The first trailer for Knox Goes Away, a noir thriller directed by and starring Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton, has arrived, promising a tense and action-packed ride with legendary actors at the helm.

Keaton portrays John Knox, a seasoned hitman grappling with a life-altering diagnosis: dementia. Facing his mortality, Knox embarks on a mission of redemption, vowing to protect his estranged son (James Marsden) from a dangerous mistake.

But time is not on his side, as both the authorities and his own deteriorating mind close in.

The trailer crackles with suspense, offering glimpses of high-stakes chases, explosive confrontations, and the emotional turmoil of a man confronting his past and fighting for his future.

Al Pacino joins the fray as Knox's enigmatic confidante, a figure with his own checkered past, while Marcia Gay Harden and Ray McKinnon round out the impressive cast.

More than just a crime thriller, Knox Goes Away appears to explore themes of family, legacy, and the struggle for redemption. Keaton's dual role as director and star adds another layer of intrigue, suggesting a deeply personal vision for the project.

With its intriguing premise, talented cast, and accomplished director, the movie has all the makings of a must-watch thriller. While a release date hasn't been announced yet, the trailer has certainly generated buzz, leaving audiences eager to learn more about John Knox's final mission.

Knox Goes Away will be released on March 15 by Saban Films after making its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.