Bradley Cooper surprises Gigi Hadid with bouquet of red roses on Valentine's Day

Gigi Hadid received a Valentine's Day surprise at her New York City apartment as a massive bouquet of flowers was delivered to her doorstep on Wednesday.



The 28-year-old, who recently graced the cover of Edward Enninful's final edition of Vogue, was spotted outside her residence as a messenger service dropped off the stunning array of red roses.

Despite maintaining a low-key appearance, she was accessorized with dark sunglasses during the romantic delivery. The gesture comes amidst Hadid's sizzling romance with Bradley Cooper.

Although the sender of the flowers remains uncertain, speculation arises given Cooper's recent public display of affection towards Hadid.

Last month in London, the Oscar nominee was photographed holding hands with Hadid, providing ample reason for Valentine's Day celebrations between the rumored couple.

Reports surfaced in December regarding Bradley Cooper's real estate investment near his girlfriend's family horse farm in Pennsylvania.

A source revealed to Page Six that the A Star Is Born actor, hailing from Pennsylvania himself, recently acquired a residence in Bucks County.

The property is said to be in close proximity to Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid's $4 million farm in New Hope, a quaint town with a population of under 3,000.

Yolanda settled into the 32-acre estate in 2017, establishing it as a sanctuary for Gigi and her younger siblings, fellow models Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

This development follows a previous sighting of love birds enjoying a night out together in November.

The couple attended an Off-Broadway play, Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, featuring actors Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott.

Their relationship was initiated through mutual connections, with Bradley introduced to Gigi by his former Irina Shaykh.

An exclusive source shared with DailyMail.com that Cooper is "very excited" about the budding romance and that Hadid fits his criteria perfectly.