Kanye West was not kicked out of the Super Bowl by Taylor Swift: Report

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have been feuding for a decade and a half

Kanye West wants to set the record straight about long-time nemesis Taylor Swift.

Over the weekends, there were reports that the legendary rapper was kicked out of the Los Vegas Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl 2024 at the request of the pop icon.

The Runway hitmaker allegedly purchased tickets right in front of Swift’s luxe suite in an attempt to upstage her.

However, a recent report by TMZ has completely denied the rumours.

“This is a completely fabricated rumour,” a rep for Ye told the outlet, reiterating that, “It is not true.”

The “rumour” in question was started by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who alleged that Kanye strategically positioned himself in front of Swift with the intention of photobombing any footage of her during the broadcast of the game.

“[Kanye] was trying to leverage her celebrity,” Marshall said on the I Am Athlete podcast. “[So] Taylor Swift gets p****d off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”

For the unversed, Kanye and Swift have been infamously feuding ever since he similarly upstaged her during the 2009 VMA by insisting that Beyoncé – not Taylor – deserved the award.

TMZ pointed out that had there been an altercation between the long-time foes at the Super Bowl, Kanye would have said something during their interview with him following the game.

However, the outlet noted that Kanye only mentioned Swift in a “pretty lukewarm manner.”