Chloe Madeley, James Haskell daughter Bodhi struggles with respiratory illness

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's baby daughter was urgently taken to the hospital on Saturday night after falling unwell while at home with her mother.

Keeping her Instagram followers informed, 36-year-old Chloe disclosed that 18-month-old Bodhi, her only child with former rugby player Haskell, required medical attention due to a bout of croup, a common respiratory issue in young children.

Taking to the social media platform, she shared a photo of herself cradling the youngster shortly after checking into a local hospital.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'Bodhi absolutely fine now FYI, she had croup, scary and distressing but dealt with swiftly.'

Chloe also shared photos of Bodhi tucking into a packet of crisps following her check-up, adding: 'Long night but she's thrilled about vending machine Quavers for breakfast.'

The incident comes after Chloe revealed her estranged husband is finally moving out of their family home.

The former couple announced their separation in October 2023, after a decade together and five years of marriage and on Friday she made her gave her first TV interview about the demise of the romance.

Appearing on Loose Women in January, Chloe confessed: 'He should be moving out again in the next few weeks', before admitting: 'I think when you tell people your marriage has ended they see it as negative but actually it is positive.