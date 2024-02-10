Bradley Cooper recalls ‘messing up’ debut role in ‘Sex and the City’

Bradley Cooper walked down memory lane as he recalled his first-ever on-screen role and how he was a bundle of nerves.

The Maestro actor, 49, who appeared on season 2 of Sex and the City and played a short-lived love interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), revealed during Q&A on Thursday at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, that he was “terrified,” via Us Weekly.

“I still remember it: I was Jake the downtown smoker,” he recalled about his appearance. “I auditioned for it, and at that time, I didn’t really realise that you could ever get the job.”

He continued, “Honestly, I thought that I had a job as a doorman at Morgans Hotel and then I was lucky enough to audition.”

Cooper shared that he was “terrified” after landing the gig, thinking at the time, “What do you mean I’m actually going to have to do it?”

During the Q&A, Cooper also revealed that he had lied about knowing how to drive a stick shift, which is why he attended Models Driving School.

“I still messed it up,” he continued. “So, they had somebody else drive the car and I just had to … pretend that we stopped.”

Although, it all ended up working out in the end as the gig ended up being “really fun” alongside the “incredible” Parker, now 58.