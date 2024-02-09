King Charles and Kate Middleton stay in touch over phone to comfort each other

King Charles and Kate Middleton are determined to uphold high spirits despite their respective health scares.

According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, the King and his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ as he once touted her have been in contact over the phone to inquire after one another.

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering at her estate with Prince William in Windsor after undergoing a major abdominal surgery last month.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old monarch recently flied to Sandringham to continue his treatment for cancer, which was discovered during a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostrate.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, King Charles' health crisis take mental toll on Prince William

“Apparently, Kate and Charles have spoken over the phone, offering each other encouragement,” Christopher told the Fox News Digital.

“The coincidence of them both landing in the hospital at the same time and having to see it broadcast around the world – well, it’s a weird kind of bonding experience,” the King author explained.

He also pointed out the King’s “fond” relationship with Kate, despite the latter hardly getting along with Queen Camilla.

Andersen shared: "Charles credits Kate with keeping William grounded, and he knows what a pillar of support she is as well.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, George, Charlotte, Louis forced to stay away from King Charles

“Kate, in turn, knows that William has immense respect for his father and that there is an incredibly strong bond between the two men – the monarch and the son who will succeed him,” he added.