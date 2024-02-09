Kate Middleton, King Charles' health crisis take mental toll on Prince William

Kate Middleton is understood to be worried for her husband Prince William's mental health as he is forced out of his break from royal duties.

The Prince of Wales undertook his first public engagement of the year earlier this week on behalf of King Charles after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

He was originally set to take some time off from duties to look after Kate as she recovers from abdominal surgery, whilst simultaneously taking care of their three kids.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Andersen revealed, "Kate is worried about the psychic toll these twin medical battles are having on her husband.”

He explained: "William has always made it clear that he wanted a full-fledged family life, and when Kate became incapacitated, he stepped in to play hands-on dad.

“He cut back on his schedule to drive the kids to school, the whole nine yards."

"Now he has resumed his royal duties much sooner than perhaps he would have liked," the King author said.

"But there are times when duty trumps family life and, after all, William is the future king,” Andersen added.