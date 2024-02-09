Prince Harry leaves audience starstruck with surprise appearance at NFL awards

Prince Harry appeared in good spirits as he made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s NFL Honors in Las Vegas.

Th Duke of Sussex was announced as a presenter of Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award to Cameron Heyward, taking the audience and viewers by surprise.

He heaped praise on the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle for his contributions to the game. “There's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now,” he said. “A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”

Visibly star-struck by the prince, Heyword expressed in the microphone: "Man, Prince freaking Harry. Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry.”

The Spare author’s latest appearance comes shortly after his return to California following his brief visit to see his cancer-stricken father King Charles in the UK.

Harry boarded on an overnight flight to his home country earlier this week after the 75-year-old monarch ‘personally informed’ his once close son about his cancer diagnosis.

The King’s cancer was discovered while undergoing a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostrate last month.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that Charles will steer clear of public-facing duties for sometime as he prepares to begin his regular treatment.