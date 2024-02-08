HyunA, Junhyung cozy up on a mall date after facing backlash over romance

HyunA and Junhyung enjoy themselves at a mall in Gangnam

HyunA and Junhyung, former Highlight member were spotted cozying up on a mall date on Thursday, February 8, according to reports.

The pair could be seen enjoying, giving away major romantic shopping vibes at a mall in Gangnam, as per eye witnesses. The celebrity couple went ahead with their date without noticing stares or attention from fans, holding hands as they walked along.

The witness that spotted the couple hanging out, shared: "The two were holding hands and looking inside a store. They were casually dressed. As they were honest and bold about revealing their relationship, they didn't seem to care about people looking at them."

The duo has been vocal about their relationship on social media.

In an intimate ‘Lovestagram’ post, HyunA publicized her bond with Junhyung.

The BEAUTIFUL alum later confirmed the news about being romantically involved with the South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper.

The news didn’t sit well with netizens, questioning the star’s past controversy and HyunA’s sudden split from boyfriend Dawn back in November’ 2022.

The rapper faced backlash after making her relationship with the Highlight member public.