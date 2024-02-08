Prince William gives major update on King, Kate's health with message of hope

Prince William gives major update on King Charles, Kate's health

Prince William has given fans a message of hope as he looked lively and stylish during his latest outing in London amid King Charles and Princess Kate's heath crisis.

The Prince of Wales appeared giving a delightful update on his father and wife's health condition with his sweet gestures during his appearance at a charity gala on Wednesday, seemingly encouraging fans to enjoy every moment of life with all its spirits even in crisis.

The future King showed off his elegance and decency as he got into festive spirit while resuming royal duty after long break due to royal health crisis. He was in full of himself while mingling people, showing no sign of stress.



Lilies were dancing on William's cheeks throughout his presence at the event. He was seen waving to the crowds of people before entering the venue in a celebrity style.

King Charles's eldest son also left audience in stitches with his hilarious joke after his mesmerising interaction with American actor Tom Cruise, saying: "And Tom if you wouldn't mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated."



He also thanked people for the support and love at the family's difficult time, saying: "We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you."

William undertook royal duties for the first time on Wednesday since the Palace revealed about the King's and Princess of Wales's medical procedures in january.