Tom Sandoval reveals new ‘addiction’ after first date with Victoria Lee Robinson

Tom Sandoval “addicted” to Victoria Lee Robinson after first date

Tom Sandoval is already “addicted” to Victoria Lee Robinson.



“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people,” he revealed on the first episode of pal Billie Lee’s new comedy podcast, Bille and the Kid.

“Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.”

The Vanderpump Rules star went on to characterise his Jan. 31 date with Robinson as "awesome," "very adventurous, and a little crazy."

He stated that he is particularly drawn to her work ethic and demeanour.

“She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool,” he gushed.

“She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Billie Lee, who returned to Pump Rules Season 11 to support Sandoval after his shocking infidelity revelation, also applauded Robinson.

“Those flowers — literally I had the worst day. [My car was broken into] in Tom’s driveway. My computer and all my makeup was stolen,” said the comedian.

“It was such a crazy week and then I come back to his house and Victoria literally has those flowers waiting for me and the cutest card that read, ‘I’m sorry you had a bad day and I hope this makes you smile.'”

Sandoval, 40, stated that Robinson's pleasant demeanour is a significant plus for him—and even a turn-on.

“That s—t turns me on so much,” he pressed. “Sweet, nice people like that.”