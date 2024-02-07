King Charles ‘needs a lot of support’ amid ‘shock’ cancer diagnosis

King Charles is leaning on the support of his family to get him through the latest health scare in the wake of his declining health.

Speaking to People, a palace insider revealed that his prime worry after being diagnosed with cancer and advised a break from royal duties is the current lack of working faces in the royal family.

Hence, the 75-year-old monarch will still be undertaking state business and paperwork as a compensation, all while getting treated for the unspecified form of cancer.

“He will want to get on with the job,” the source insisted. “But that will depend on what treatment he is having.

“It may be utterly draining on him. He will need a lot of support,” they explained.

The Buckingham Palace announced the King’s diagnosis with cancer only days after he underwent corrective procedure for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate on January 26.

The palace insider also confessed that they were left reeling with shock when they first heard the news.

Despite reassurance from several sources that the prognosis is looking ‘good,’ it didn’t stop the royal watchers from presuming its urgency, owing to his estranged son Prince Harry boarding on the first flight to the UK after being personally informed by the monarch.