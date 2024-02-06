Margot Robbie gets candid about experiencing imposter syndrome before Barbie

File Footage

Margot Robbie has recently addressed imposter syndrome experience while filming Barbie.



In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, Margot, starred in as well as produced the blockbuster movie, revealed, “I went to Greta Gerwig’s house and had that crisis. I’d spent years trying to get this movie going. And suddenly we’re going to shoot the thing.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I dunno how to do this.’ It happens before every single movie I’ve ever done,” shared the actress.

Margot recalled, “A few weeks out, I have this meltdown where I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t know how to act.”

“Everyone’s going to suddenly realise that I can’t do any of this, and it’s going to be terrible.’ And then it is just sheer panic,” explained the actress.

After going to Greta house, Margot confessed her “panic was palpable and debilitating,” and she “doesn’t know how to apply any of this research I’ve done, and I’ve done all the things, and I still don’t know who she is’”.

Margot pointed out, “It was so hard, because it was trying to pick up something that had nothing to hold onto.”

“It was like when you’ve got just a grape left in your bowl and you’re trying to get it with your fork, and I’m like, ‘I can’t get you,’” she continued.

Margot mentioned, “There’s nothing here to hold onto, because she doesn’t have childhood trauma and she doesn’t have all these things that I normally latch onto and then build off. She doesn’t have any of it, and I couldn’t get her.”

However, Margot added, “Greta helped me through that and pointed me in all the right directions, and we talked through it.”