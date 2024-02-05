 
BtoB's Lee Changsub to launch solo album in April 2024

By Nola Miller
February 05, 2024
Lee Changsub gears up for his solo album

BtoB’s Lee Changsub is all set to release a solo album in April as stated in a report by News1 on Monday.

The 32-year-old singer last released the remake song Love is Done by the heart in June last year, marking his return after a whole of 10 months as a solo artist this year.

Changsub is occupied for the year, with BtoB’s comeback as a group, following the artist’s solo album release lined-up in the coming months.

The South-Korean singer and writer is widely known for his phenomenal performance as Han Min Woo in the musical Winter Traveler.

Changsub, who is the lead artist of the South-Korean boy group BTOB, has been quite a sensation throughout the year with his extensive activities and engagement across various platforms.

He is also known for his work in several variety shows through his YouTube channel Ex-Con.

Fans are thrilled for the first look of the artist’s upcoming solo comeback.

BtoB is a South-Korean boy band that was formed back in 2012, consisting of lead rappers, singers, and vocalists, including Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae.