BtoB's Lee Changsub to launch solo album in April 2024

BtoB’s Lee Changsub is all set to release a solo album in April as stated in a report by News1 on Monday.
The 32-year-old singer last released the remake song Love is Done by the heart in June last year, marking his return after a whole of 10 months as a solo artist this year.
Changsub is occupied for the year, with BtoB’s comeback as a group, following the artist’s solo album release lined-up in the coming months.
The South-Korean singer and writer is widely known for his phenomenal performance as Han Min Woo in the musical Winter Traveler.
Changsub, who is the lead artist of the South-Korean boy group BTOB, has been quite a sensation throughout the year with his extensive activities and engagement across various platforms.
He is also known for his work in several variety shows through his YouTube channel Ex-Con.
Fans are thrilled for the first look of the artist’s upcoming solo comeback.
BtoB is a South-Korean boy band that was formed back in 2012, consisting of lead rappers, singers, and vocalists, including Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae.
