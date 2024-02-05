BtoB's Lee Changsub to launch solo album in April 2024

Lee Changsub gears up for his solo album

BtoB’s Lee Changsub is all set to release a solo album in April as stated in a report by News1 on Monday.

The 32-year-old singer last released the remake song Love is Done by the heart in June last year, marking his return after a whole of 10 months as a solo artist this year.

Changsub is occupied for the year, with BtoB’s comeback as a group, following the artist’s solo album release lined-up in the coming months.

The South-Korean singer and writer is widely known for his phenomenal performance as Han Min Woo in the musical Winter Traveler.

Changsub, who is the lead artist of the South-Korean boy group BTOB, has been quite a sensation throughout the year with his extensive activities and engagement across various platforms.

He is also known for his work in several variety shows through his YouTube channel Ex-Con.



Fans are thrilled for the first look of the artist’s upcoming solo comeback.



BtoB is a South-Korean boy band that was formed back in 2012, consisting of lead rappers, singers, and vocalists, including Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae.