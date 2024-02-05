Boygenius trio scores first Grammy nomination in inaugural year

Boygenius earns maiden nomination in debut year.

Boygenius clinched the Best Rock Song accolade for their compelling track Not Strong Enough.

The single, featured in the trio's debut album The Record triumphed over formidable contenders, including Foo Fighters' Rescued, Olivia Rodrigo's Ballad of a Home schooled Girl, Queens of the Stone Age's Emotion Sickness, and The Rolling Stones' Angry.



Not Strong Enough is not just a singular success; it is also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance at this year's Grammys.

The multifaceted trio, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, is further recognized with nominations in categories such as Best Alternative Music Performance Cool About It, Album of the Year, and Best Alternative Music Album.

This marks the first Grammy nomination for the collaborative trio, highlighting their impactful debut year on the prestigious stage.

Notably, prior to this win, none of the individual members – Bridgers, Baker, or Dacus – had secured a Grammy, although Bridgers had garnered four nominations at the 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Rock Song.