Park Si-yeon ends ties with entertainment agency ahead of film 'The Pit'

Park Si-yeon to bid farewell to L'Enter

Park Si-yeon amicably ended her contract with L’Enter on Sunday, February 4 after marking a year-long journey together as confirmed by OSEN.

L’Enter’s representatives exclusively told the platform about their partnership with the actress, admitting: "Our exclusive contract with actress Park Si-yeon expired last summer. After in-depth discussions over a long period, we mutually respected each other's decisions and parted ways on good terms, continuing to support each other."

Although the actual contract period concerning their partnership was expected to be from July 2022.

The Fantastic actress hasn't briefed on affiliating with any other agency at the moment. Apparently the actress is on a break, spending quality time with family.

On the workfront, Park is all game to star in the highly-anticipated film The Pit, an upcoming spy action thriller.

Gearing up for the role of Han In-sook, who is on a mission to assist the protagonist, played by Jo Dong-hyuk.

Han In-sook, being a mysterious North Korean military officer and Jun-ho (played by Jo Dong-huk) who is a former National Intelligence Service black agent, join forces on a dangerous mission.

The film promises to deliver Park’s phenomenal acting skills, paving the way for further achievements.

The 44-year-old actress has been part of several variety shows, dramas, and films, including My Girl, Yeon Gaesomun, When Spring Comes, La Dolce Vita, The Greatest Love, and Nice Guy.

She debuted as Miss Korea Seoul in 2000, making her way into the entertainment industry.