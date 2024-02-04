King Charles fears ‘slowing down so early’ in reign amid abdication pressure

File Footage

King Charles, who was discharged from the hospital after his prostate surgery this week, may be afraid to step back from his responsibilities as monarch despite health struggles.

Earlier this year, the royal family came under a crisis situation as Kate Middleton had to get a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and hours later, the monarch was announced to have a surgery of his own.

According to former royal reporter, Jennie Bond, Charles “would have surely loved to throw himself straight back into his work, it is Camilla who will be on hand to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks to his health.”

Bond also suggested to OK! Magazine that the King might be “reluctant to slow down so early on in his reign” despite his health struggles.

However, she added that his wife Camilla would “quietly carry on nagging him to take better care of himself and reminding him that he’s not as young as he thinks he is.”

“The last thing she wants is for him to go to work too soon and suffer a complication, so I imagine nurse Camilla will be in full flow and will want to fuss over him,” Bond continued.

“Camilla understands that, at 75, the King has the biggest job of his life and she is wise enough to know you cannot change a person, even after you’ve married them.”

While King Charles may not be thinking of abdication for now, but Bond opined that if Charles’ health started to deteriorate, Camilla is the best person to “sound a warning signal” for him to take better care of himself.

Moreover, after Danish Queen Margrethe abdicated earlier this year, the first in 1105 years to do so, many are eyeing Charles if he might be taking the same step.