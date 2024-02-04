Princess Diana secretly ended engagement with Charles month before wedding

File Footage

Princess Diana reportedly called off her wedding to King Charles just a month before the historic event but was forced to take back her decision after her father convinced her not to do so.



According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward while writing for Daily Mail, the late Princess of Wales was attending Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party where she felt the growing difference between her and King Charles.

Noting the festivities, the Duke of York’s birthday was marked with Elton John’s presence along a complete disco set up that included smoke drifting across the dancefloor.

The festivities were such that even Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t hold herself back as she joined in on the fun.

Meanwhile, it was looking rather somber for the then Prince and Princess of Wales as Charles was not interested in keeping his lady love entertained.

"[Charles] he spent the entire evening dutifully working the room and making sure he spoke with as many people as possible," she wrote.

"Diana was in despair. Her fiance had been away in America for most of the previous week, yet he clearly had no desire to dance with her.

"Feeling emotionally drained, she threw herself into dancing frantically with one man after another – and finally just dancing by herself."

As per the biographer, Princess Diana, the very next day, was on a car back to her home in Althrop at the crack of dawn, with no hope for her or King Charles’ marriage to survive.

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry sat down her father and told him that she no longer wanted to marry Charles, who was notably still smitten with his now wife Camilla Parker Bowels.

"But when she explained her decision to her father, Earl Spencer, he was appalled. After calming her down, he pointed out it would be an act of gross discourtesy to break off her engagement to the future King so close to the wedding."

However, her father, as per the biographer, pushed Diana to revert her decision.

"But over the course of the weekend, between gusts of tears and spells of indecision, she finally allowed her father to talk her round."