Kailyn Lowry reveals 'crazy' name she almost gave to newborn daughter

Kailyn Lowry reveals giving CRAZY name to new-born daughter

Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she almost gave her baby girl a funny joint name after her boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The MTV personality jokingly leaked the ‘crazy’ name, ‘Scotlyn’ that she almost gave her infant daughter, after giving birth to fraternal twins on November 3, 2023.

It was a combination of Kaitlyn and Elijah Scott’s names. The reality star confessed: "Allison. I almost named my daughter Scotlyn for Elijah Scott & Kailyn put together & that would have been crazy.”

It came after TikTok user Allison Kuch took to the platform on Wednesday, January 31, sharing a video about naming her little daughter, Scottie Bee.

She further revealed that it was intended for all the words and nicknames to come together. The video quickly became viral and several users reacted on the name selection process, including Kailyn.

The 31-year-old reality star in return, shared her experience, giving her little girls ‘funny’ names.

The TV personality is yet to reveal the actual names of her newborn twins. Kailyn shares son Rio, one and new-born daughters with her beau Elijah.