Pregnant Annie Kilner faces 'early labour' fears amidst Kyle Walker paternity scandal

Annie Kilner reportedly expresses concerns about the possibility of early labour, citing stress from her separation from husband Kyle Walker, according to friends.

The WAG, facing a fractured relationship with 33-year-old footballer Kyle, grapples with turmoil as he is identified as the father of influencer Lauryn Goodman's five-month-old daughter.

At seven months pregnant with her and Kyle's fourth child, Annie is reportedly under significant stress, finding the scandal to be a deeply traumatic experience.

A source told The Sun: 'Annie is at breaking point because of the spotlight that has been put on her. She is in the final stages of her pregnancy and is terrified about going into labour early.

'Annie is wrestling with her emotions because of her separation from Kyle and is deeply concerned about the impact of all the children involved.

'She feels she can't leave the house now because of the scrutiny and interest in her which she has no desire to be a part of at this time.'

While it's been claimed Annie wants to put on an 'united front' with the Manchester City player, their two-year marriage is in tatters.

Annie has three with her estranged husband Kyle.

Amid the ongoing paternity scandal, it's been claimed Kyle and his betrayed wife will 'do what they can' to appear unified and 'put their children first' after his affair.

England star Kyle has been branded a 'disgrace' by fans after he admitted to fathering a secret child to influencer Lauryn during his marriage to 'best friend' Annie.

He had already fathered a son, three year-old Kairo, with Lauryn following an earlier separation from his wife in 2020.

But a source told the Daily Mail: 'Kyle and Annie put their children first. They will do what they can now and in the future to stay united, however that may look.'