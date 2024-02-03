Demi Lovato embraces love for life amid fatal health scares

Demi Lovato, in her 31 years of life, has overcome many obstacles, and she is currently in the best place of her life.



The singer opened up about her life today in a pre-recorded interview with Hoda and Jenna Friday on Today about her relationship with the American Heart Association. She told NBC News's Donna Farizan that her problems are very much a thing of the past, not the present.

"I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally." said Lovato, who is engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes. "Not only am I in love, but I’m also just mentally very strong."

"I’ve overcome a lot and I am a survivor," she added. "That’s my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life."

Lovato has previously been open and honest with her fans about her health struggle, including all of its highs and lows.

She fought addiction for a long time and spent years coming and going from treatment centres for drug and alcohol misuse, such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous. They experienced three strokes, a heart attack, and a heroin overdose that almost killed them in 2018. She suffered visual and hearing impairments as well as brain damage as a result of the tragedy.

The Confident singer is clean now; she declared in December 2021 that they had also given up marijuana to renounce their claim to be the "California sober" title.